Endangered Person Advisory Issued in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An Endangered Person advisory for a 56-year old St. Louis County man, missing since yesterday afternoon at 12:30.
David Thiekler is white, six-feet-two-inches tall, 255-pounds, gray hair, brown eyes. He was wearing a light colored T-Shirt, shorts and white shoes.
He was last seen at 48-72 Stanhope. He drive a 2006 gray Honda Accord with Missouri license plates S-M-6-T-7-H.
Police say David is anti-social, suffers from severe depression and anxiety disorders. He left home to travel to Powder Valley Park in Sunset Hills, but has not been heard from since.
If you see him, call St. Louis County Police.