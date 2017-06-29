History Museum Recognizes East St. Louis Race Riots, 100 Years Later

EAST ST. LOUIS ILL. (KMOX) – Re-experiencing an historic local event by way of social media, that’s the thinking behind this weekend’s plan to live-tweet the East St. Louis race riots as they happened from July 1st through the 3rd, 1917.

Andrew Wanko with the Missouri History Museum got the idea after finding a highly-detailed account of Congressional hearings about the riot in their records.

“They interviewed everyone from the Mayor of East St. Louis down to black victims who were injured in the riot, police officers, the national guard, they interviewed hundreds of people. It was amazing to read, these people were saying exactly what they saw,” he says.

At least 200 East St. Louis residents were killed, hundreds more left homeless, as a result of the riot, which Wanko feels many have forgotten.

They’ll bring it back to life with an hour-by-hour, even minute-by-minute account, using the hash-tag #ESTLRiot100 starting at 4 pm Saturday.

