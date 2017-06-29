Illinois Senate Minority Leader Resigns Amid Budget Stalemate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An Illinois’ Senate Minority Leader is calling it quits.

Christine Radogno told surprised reporters she wasn’t planning to run after this term anyway, but said she’s done all she can do in her position.

She’s faced some serious heartache during her time in Springfield. She teared up remembering her daughter, Lisa, who died three years ago at 31 of a pulmonary embolism.

“It did give me the perspective that nothing’s forever,” Radogno says. “And I don’t want to be squandering my life with my husband and my grand kids and my other daughters. We all only have a certain amount of time and that experience told me that’s for sure.”

State Senator Paul Schimpf of Waterloo says he and Radogno disagreed sometimes, but she’s a good public servant and will be missed.

“This is going to be a loss, not only for the Republican Caucus, but also for the state of Illinois.”

Radogno shot down the idea she’s leaving because of frustration over failure of the Grand Bargain budget plan. However, she does says she has done all that she can do.

“When you negotiate, you have to understand and get into the skin of the person you’re talking to,”Radogno says.

Her last day in office is Saturday.

