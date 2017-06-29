iPhone Celebrates 10th Birthday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s ten years to the day since Apple introduced its first iPhone. CBS News Technology Consultant Larry Magid says the iPhone made high-tech more user-friendly than ever before.
“The iPhone was far from the first smartphone on the market, the Blackberry and several others were already available, but the iPhone was a revolutionary improvement over anything we had seen before. The touch screen, user interface, software, web browser, and ultimately the ecosystem of apps totally changed the game for smartphones,” he says.