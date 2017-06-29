Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Missouri ‘Gone Girl’ House Is For Sale

June 29, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Cape Girardeau, Gone Girl, house for sale, Missouri, Movies

The famous ‘Gone Girl’ house that Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike’s characters lived in is now up for sale!

If you are searching for a  five bedroom, five bathroom in Cape Girardeau, Missouri  the home could be yours for $600,000.

According to the agent from Realty Executives of Cape County, the house hasn’t changed much since the movie was made, but the door pictured on the house now is not the original door.

As the story goes, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) is originally from Missouri and is married to his glamorous wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) as the two present a portrait of a blissful marriage to the public, the reality is much worst.

Crews began filming in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in September of 2013.

Check out the photos of the house below:

Click here to see the full listing and more details. 

 

 

