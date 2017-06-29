‘Shot Spotter’ Installed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A piece of crime fighting technology gets turned on in St. Louis County today. It’s called Shot-spotter.

“This is one tool we can use to make sure that we are able to protect and serve and be as informed as we can for the police department on where we need to send assets and how they need to be pointed,” says Police Chief Jon Belmar.

Belmar says their first shot-spotter array is in north county, part of a gun violence reduction program.

“We’re going to assess the reliability of this, what kind of useful tool it is, and in twelve months from now we’ll figure out if we want to expand on this program and how worthwhile it is,” he says.

The shot-spotter system provides real-time alerts when and where gun shots happen. The tech was paid for with a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant. The city of St. Louis has had shot-spotter technology as well.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook