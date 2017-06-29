St. Louis, Kansas City Drivers Rank in National Average

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds Kansas City and St. Louis residents are decidedly average when it comes to their driving abilities.
An online insurance company, Quote Wizard.com, studied the country’s 75 most populous metro areas, ranking the best and worst driving cities in America.
St. Louis and Kansas City were right in the middle of the pack.
Kansas City was the 31st worst, St. Louis, the 34th worst.
According to this study, Kansas City drivers have the seventh highest speeding citation rates, while St. Louis is the second most accident prone metro area in the nation.