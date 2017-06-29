Stuck 100+ Feet In The Air On 95-Degree Day

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Think you had a bad day at the office?

Two men were preparing to paint a large red and white radio tower behind Belleville police headquarters when their basket lift got stuck, leaving them stranded more than 100 feet above ground, with temperatures soaring well above 90 degrees and the hot sun bouncing off the metal structure.

Tower Rescue: Fire assisted in the rescue of two painting contractors off the 150' tower at Belleville City Hall under renovation. pic.twitter.com/myQKQGlHmY — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) June 29, 2017

All they could do at that point was radio for help and wait for rescuers to arrive.

“There’s no fire department aerial devices in our area that are quite that tall,” explained Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour. “So we had to wait to wait for an auxiliary crane with a bucket on it that’s approximately 180-feet tall.”

Drone video footage shows the perilous height of remaining stranded painting contractor. Both now safe and unharmed. pic.twitter.com/r0LjmUoPPj — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) June 29, 2017

Then it was just a matter of getting the two workers, employed by Spectra Painting of St. Louis, back down to terra firma.

“Once we got up there we put one of our technical rescue guys in a harness up there to help make the transfer from basket to basket,” Pour said. “We took some water up there for them and brought them down. They seemed to both be fine.”

As the workers, whose identities were not immediately available, were being checked out by EMTs, others were trying to figure out how to fix the stuck basket-lift that started all the trouble in the first place.

