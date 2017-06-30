Calling All Technical Entrepreneurs

By Jane Lasky

A business trend with regard to the tech industry is starting to show itself in spades. Indeed, the valuable ability to create code and/or the incomparable training for which you can legitimately call yourself a web developer appear to be taking a back seat when it comes to navigating your own start up. In other words, in recent years, non-technical entrepreneurs have been taking on the tech industry.

New Approaches

In fact, certain experts believe this is happening in a big way. For example, consider a recent Business News Daily report on business trends and predictions that hit on this very topic. To prove its point, the comprehensive article by Adam C. Uzialko looked at a number of ways in which new companies with fresh approaches are coming on board.

In the January 2017 article is a section that includes an interview with Vladimir Leytus, founder and co-CEO of AirDev. This expert reinforces the idea, stating, “There will be a drastic rise in non-technical entrepreneurs starting tech businesses.”

New Directions

Leytus emphasizes that before this new direction started taking off “… it was unthinkable to start a tech startup without knowing how to code or [by] attracting a technical co-founder [to lead that company].”

But, at least as far as Leytus is concerned, the tides have changed. He states, “Now, due to the rise of tools like Bubble, Zapier, and other [progressive apps], entrepreneurs can build [their own] complex apps with logic instead of code.”

The result?

The co-CEO of AirDev contends that “business acumen, sales skills and industry knowledge are becoming more important than coding ability.”

Proof Of Point

To prove that Vladimir Leytus is on point, all you need do is take a look at some non-technical entrepreneurs who have prevailed. Consider Alibaba founder Jack Ma, whose college degree is in English; or Groupon founder Andrew Mason, who has a degree from Northwestern University in music. Or, look to Oracle founder Larry Ellison, an entrepreneurial talent who claims a sales backgrounds.

Then there is Tim Westergren, Pandora founder, who is a composer, a musician and a record producer. And there are also Airbnb founders Joe Gebbia and Brian Chesky, both of whom come from design backgrounds; and NerdWallet founder Tim Chen, whose expertise belongs to the banking industry.

Some Challenges

With all of these successes in mind, the trend for captaining a new company as a non-technical entrepreneur is not without its challenges. That said, one way to sidestep the inevitable is to hire a professional technology wizard to become part of your effort. This approach will likely make your company progress upward at a steady rate, or even faster.

Nelly Yusupova, writing for The Muse, concurs. She points out that not being technologically savvy enough to do the work on all fronts from the get-go is “not as easy as hiring someone to build your vision…”

Going For The Win

With that in mind, this scribe believes that to make your fresh tech enterprise work, “…[you will need to find] the right person for your team” to be able to develop and manage your project. Yusupova hopes that in doing so the work will become a collaborative effort.

And, when you think about it, most free thinkers agree. Indeed, there is no arguing with that solid concept, a win-win approach if ever there was one.