Daycare Worker’s Daughter Pleads for Support on Facebook

June 30, 2017 7:21 AM
BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – A Fairview Heights daycare worker is charged with abusing two children under the age of three in her care earlier this month – her daughter is coming to her defense.

Rachel Bray says she used to work side by side with her mother in daycare and anyone who knows Joanne Schofield knows she wouldn’t hurt children. Bray says she spoke to her mother last weekend.

“The way that she told the story to me showed that she understood that because of some choices that she had made, those choices inadvertently and certainly unintentionally, effected children in her care,” she says.

Schofield is accused of picking up cots the children were sleeping on, causing them to fall off and onto the floor. Bray claims her mother wasn’t in town on one of the dates in question. She’s asking supporters on Facebook to write letters in support of her mother.

