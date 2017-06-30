Hitting the Road This Holiday Weekend? Expect a Lot of Company.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The highways, byways and skyways will all be jam-packed this weekend as people look to get away for the long 4th of July weekend.
Low, low, low gas prices are the big reason AAA is predicting that a record number of Americans will travel this holiday weekend.
Spokesman Mike Right says gas prices are hovering right around $2 a gallon in the St. Louis area.
That, combined with what he calls “an improving economy and reduced unemployment,” likely means well over 44 million people are going hit the road in their car or fly somewhere over the 4th weekend, up 3 percent from a busy 2016.
But Right cautions that crude oil prices are starting to inch back up, so the good times at the pump might not last a lot longer.