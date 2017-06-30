Illinois Fights to Save Racetracks

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) -Members of the Illinois General Assembly’s Latino Caucus are speaking out in favor of an amendment to a gambling bill that could help save horse racing tracks, like nearby Fairmount Park in Collinsville.
The Latino Caucus in the Illinois legislature, led by State Representative Elizabeth Hernandez, wants table games included at tracks, to give them a level playing field.
“Senate Bill Seven authorizes six new casinos with tables games, but its does cheat our existing race tracks of the same opportunity,” she says.
Hernandez says thousands of jobs at the state’s three tracks and within the Illinois agri-business community – many held by Latinos -would be lost if the horse racing industry collapses.
She says the addition of table games to Illinois horse racing tracks would save existing jobs, add thousands more, and contribute new revenue to the state’s sagging economy.