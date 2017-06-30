Kurt Warner Announces Hall of Fame Presenter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’ favorite member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 announced Friday who will present him at the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio this August.
On his Twitter account, legendary quarterback Kurt Warner said the honor will go to his wife, Brenda.
The former St. Louis Rams field general said in describing why he chose Brenda, “Been there for every win and every loss, every touchdown pass and interception, she’s the person who had to sacrifice more than any other so I could chase my dream.”
Warner said he also considered his seven children (but admitted he couldn’t single out just one), his parents, former coaches and friends who stuck by him throughout the years.