Plastic Surgeon Offers Fireworks Warning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A word of warning about fireworks from a local plastic surgeon as we go into this long Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“It’s a very high adrenaline event, and people’s judgement sometimes gets a little clouded. and I don’t want people to forget the fact that these are explosives and they can blow up. Just because they’re supposed to work the right way doesn’t mean they always do,” says SLU Care plastic surgeon Dr. Bruce Kramer at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
Kramer says it’s critical for younger kids to have parental supervision when around fireworks.
“So it’s often very silly little things that happen but they can have devastating consequences especially in the case of fireworks blowing up in your hand,” he says.
As a friendly reminder, any type of explosive fireworks for personal use are illegal in St. Louis City and County.