Some Service Stations Not Equipped for Car Inspections

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Notices are going out telling St. Louis area vehicle owners it’s time for a new emissions inspection, but it might be wise to call ahead to see if your local service station can do it.

The Gateway Vehicle Inspection Program now contracts with Worldwide Environmental Products to provide inspection equipment. Some stations still haven’t received it. Chief Marketing Officer Garrett Delaney says that could be because they weren’t part of the initial contract, which was finalized last October.

“Every shop that has signed up did receive their equipment and is currently using the equipment to preform emissions and safety tests,” he says.

Delaney says there could be up to a dozen shops that still don’t have the equipment. And because they either weren’t part of the initial deal, or missed a paperwork deadline, they’ll have to pay for the equipment instead of getting it for free.

