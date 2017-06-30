Cards Promote Asst. GM Girsch to GM, Mozeliak to President of Baseball Operations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals have promoted assistant general manager Michael Girsh to general manager, and GM John Mozeliak to President of Baseball Operations.

Girsch: "These next few weeks will factor into how we look at things at trade deadline. We are trying to set ourselves up to win" #STLCards — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) June 30, 2017

The Cardinals called a press conference Friday where president Bill DeWitt Jr., Mozeliak and Girsch announced the changes.

#STLCards promote John Mozeliak to President of Baseball Operations and promote Michael Girsch to GM — both have contracts through 2020 — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) June 30, 2017

Mozeliak: making this move now to make sure Girsch stays in #STLCards organization — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) June 30, 2017

Girsch has been the assistant GM since 2011, and has been with the Cardinals organization since 2006. He was previously Coordinator of Amateur Scouting and Director of the newly created Baseball Development department.

Mozeliak was named the 12th GM in Cardinals history in October of 2007. In Mo’s 21 years with St. Louis he has worked as the assistant in scouting operations, scouting director, assistant GM and director of baseball operations.

Mozeliak: "It is a little bit of an opportunity to hit the reset button. Maybe the better word is refresh button." #STLCards — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) June 30, 2017

Under Mozeliak, the Cardinals won the franchise’ 11th World Championship in 2011. Between 2011 and 2015 the Cardinals won more games than any other Major League team, with 465 win. Baseball America named the Cardinals the 2011 Organization of the Year, the first time the franchise had received the honor. Mo was the 2011 recipient of the MLB.com Greatness in Baseball Yearly Executive of the Year award.

