There’s a Giant Potato in Town!

June 30, 2017 11:31 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A spud on wheels has rolled into St. Louis!

The “Famous Idaho Potato Tour” is making a stop today at Billy Goat Chip Company, 3136 Watson Road, from 10 to noon.

The truck travels the country promoting the Idaho Potato “and its mission to help small charities in towns and cities with its A Big Helping program.”

“Not to mention that people just want to have their picture taken with a 6-ton Idaho potato!” the website reads.

And no…the potato is not real. A potato this size would take about 10,000 years to grow, and the largest potato ever grown weighed 11 lbs, according to the website.

We know what you’re all wondering — how many french fries could this kind of spud make? The answer: 1,500,000.

