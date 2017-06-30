KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Time Capsule Found Underneath Confederate Monument

June 30, 2017 8:31 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It turns out there was a time capsule placed underneath the Confederate Monument in Forest Park in 1914.

Mark Trout with the Missouri Civil War Museum says the copper box was found submerged in water below a concrete pad Thursday. The capsule will be taken to a document conservation specialist.

He adds that records indicate one item in the capsule was placed there by a survivor of General Pickett’s brigade at the Battle of Gettysburg.

“It’s going to leave town here for a little bit to be opened, if there’s anything in there that can be salvaged,”Trout says. “We will reveal all of that stuff at our fundraiser.”

He says the fundraiser for the Missouri Civil War Museum preservation fund will be held in late July or August.

Trout says no decision has been made on where to display the now disassembled Confederate Monument.

