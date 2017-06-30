Town and County Post Office Holds Zip Code Party

June 30, 2017 6:46 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today is June 30th, 2017. It’s also the zip code of Town and Country, to be specific 63017. U.S. Postal Service Spokesman Mike Cooke says they’ll have a customer appreciate event this afternoon at the Town and Country Post office in Chesterfield.

“This is kind of the first. Somebody recognized that recently, and said let’s jump on that, it’s 63017 and we can make a thing of it,” he says.

The customer appreciation event will include behind the scenes tours of the post office. Town and Country residents are encouraged to stop by this afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. to meet their Postmaster.

