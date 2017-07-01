KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Blues Sign Tough Guy, 2 Others As Free Agency Opens

July 1, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: Beau Bennett, Chris Thorburn, NHL, Oskar Sundqvist, St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Blues have signed wingers Beau Bennett and Chris Thorburn and re-signed restricted free agent Oskar Sundqvist, whom they acquired from Pittsburgh at the draft.

Bennett and Sundqvist each signed for $650,000 for next season and Thorburn — who was taken by Vegas from Winnipeg in the expansion draft — for $1.8 million over two years.

Thorburn is a replacement for Ryan Reaves, traded to the Penguins for Sundqvist.


