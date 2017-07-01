Illinois House Overrides Rauner Veto of 911 Fees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A law has taken effect with a fee increase and assurance of continued 911 emergency call-center operation in Illinois.
Lawmakers voted swiftly Saturday to override a morning veto of the legislation by Gov. Bruce Rauner.
The House voted 90-22 to reverse the Republican governor and his objections to fee increases. The Senate followed with a 43-1 override tally.
The last telecommunications act allowing fees to be collected and distributed for 911 centers expired Friday.
The measure sponsored by Harrisburg Democratic Rep. Brandon Phelps increases the telephone surcharge for emergency services. It would go to $5 from $3.90 in Chicago and from 87 cents to $1.50 in the rest of the state.
Rauner issued a statement deriding “an excessive, unwarranted tax hike.”
___
The bill is HB1811 .
