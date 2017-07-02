Arrest Made in Madison, Ill. Murder Case

MADISON, Ill. (KMOX) – A St. Louis man faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a fellow St. Louis man in Madison, Illinois.
Major Case Squad deputy commander Mark Heffernan says 30-year-old Bryant Adair is being held without bond.
Heffernan says Adair and victim Darren Henderson knew each other, but investigators do not think Henderson had any ties to Madison, where his body was found June 28th.
Adair surrendered to St. Louis Police on unrelated Missouri warrants and became a suspect in the homicide investigation.
“A combination of technology and persistence on behalf of these (20) investigators is what led to charges in this case,” Heffernan said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.
Heffernan would not disclose any possible motive.