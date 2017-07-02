KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Cardinals Swap International Cap Room for Prospects

July 2, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Imeldo Diaz, Lane Thomas, St. Louis Cardinals, Stanley Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It may become a trend in Major League Baseball, trading international cap space for players.

The Cardinals did just that on Sunday, sending cap room to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielders Stanley Espinal and Imeldo Diaz and doing the same with the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder Lane Thomas.

The 20-year-old Espinal was signed by Boston as an international free-agent on February 3, 2015 out of Santiago, D.R. and has compiled a .251 career batting mark with 8 HR’s & 82 RBI in 132 games in the minors, including seven this season with the Lowell Spinners of the Class A New York-Penn League.

Diaz, 19, is a right-handed hitting shortstop who was an international free agent signee by the Red Sox on July 2, 2014 out of Villa de Cura, Venezuela. He owns a career .222 batting average in his 123 games played in the minors, including seven this season for Lowell.

The 21-year-old Thomas was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 5th round of the 2014 amateur draft out of Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn. The right-handed hitting center fielder has produced a career .242 batting average, 18 HR’s, 123 RBI and 42 stolen bases in his 264 games in the minors.

