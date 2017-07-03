CDC Testing for Rare Tick-Borne Illness at Missouri State Park

Sullivan, MO (KMOX) – With the discovery of one case of a rare tick-borne illness, agencies are combing one Missouri state park.
Federal health officials confirm a Missouri resident has been diagnosed with the Bourbon virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, rash and fatigue.
Connie Patterson with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources tells KMOX, Meramec State Park is an area of interest in the investigation. “Trapping and collecting ticks in Meramec State Park and the purpose is to test the tick for any kind of illness.”
Patterson says there’s no evidence that the risk is any greater at Meramec State Park. She says if you’re hiking in natural areas this summer, wear long sleeves and repellant, avoid tall grass and check yourself thoroughly when you’re done.