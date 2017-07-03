KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

No Budget Vote in Illinois Senate, Monday

Associated Press July 3, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Illinois budget, Illinois politics, Mike Madigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Senate adjourned Monday afternoon without taking action on House-approved legislation to break the nation’s longest budget standoff since the Great Depression.

The Legislature plans to return Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan has scheduled a meeting of the four legislative leaders for the same time. Republicans were no-shows at the one he had Monday afternoon with Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago.

The House voted overwhelmingly Sunday night for a $36 billion spending plan fueled by a $5 billion increase in income taxes. The plans are not dissimilar from ones the Senate OK’d in May. The Senate needs to concur in House changes.

Monday was the third day of the fiscal year. Illinois has been without a budget since 2015 because of disagreements with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

