Series Of Flood, Storm Repair Workshops Begin This Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – As Missourians repair or rebuild their homes damaged by the flooding and severe storms that occurred April 28-May 11, 2017, FEMA and home improvement stores in Gasconade, Jasper, Jefferson, Ozark, Pemiscot, Ripley and St. Louis counties are teaming up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will be on hand to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes. Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Recovery topics covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

FEMA advisors will be available at the following stores:

County

Location

Dates

Hours

Gasconade

Hermann Lumber/Do it Best, 603 Market St., Hermann, MO 65041

July 6-7

July 8

July 10

July 11

7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7 a.m. to noon

Jasper

Lowe’s Home Improvement, 433 W. Fir Road, Carthage, MO 64836

July 6-8

July 9

July 10

July 11

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to noon

Jefferson

Houska’s Ace Hardware, 1520 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO 63010

July 3

July 5-8

July 9

July 10

July 11

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to noon

Ozark

Mansfield Home Center, Jct Hwy 5 & 160, Gainesville, MO 65655

July 5-7

July 8

July 10

July 11

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to noon

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to noon

Pemiscot

Hubbard Lumber Co., 906 Ward Ave., Caruthersville, MO 63830

July 5-7

July 8

July 10

July 11

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to noon

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to noon

Ripley

Meek’s: The Builder’s Choice, 301 N. Grand Ave., Doniphan, MO 63935

July 5-7

July 8

July 10

July 11

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to noon

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to noon

St. Louis

The Home Depot, 37 Ellisville Towne Centre Drive, Ellisville, MO 63011

July 6-8

July 9

July 10

July 11

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to noon

Free reference booklets with information on protecting a home from flood damage will be available. More information about strengthening property can be found at http://www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

To get in touch with FEMA, survivors may call the Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week until further notice. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Services may call 800-621-3362. If 711 is unavailable use MO Relay 800-735-2966; CapTel 877-242-2823; Speech to Speech 877-735-7877; VCO 800-735-0135. Multilingual operators will be available. Those who use TTY may call FEMA directly at 800-462-7585.

FEMA specialists can help with service claims, provide general information regarding flood insurance policies and offer technical assistance to aid in recovery. Disaster survivors and others can find a list of home improvement stores hosting FEMA mitigation specialists and their hours at https://recovery.mo.gov/.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding between April 28 and May 11, 2017 in these counties: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.