Driver Fatally Shot On St. Louis’ Near North Side

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Firecrackers were going off all around this near northside neighborhood to celebrate Independence Day.

And then the shooting started, followed by screaming.

When it was over, a Cadillac had smashed through a sturdy wrought-iron fence at 17th and Cole, its driver dead behind the wheel.

A witness who gave his name as Anthony told KMOX News that there had been firecrackers going off all afternoon, when he knew right away that this was something very different.

“When those gunshots went off I knew them weren’t firecrackers,” he explained, adding that he heard at least 10 shots.

In fact, there were 14 of those familiar shell casing markers littering Cole between 16th and 17th, as the driver of the targeted vehicle slammed it into reverse and tried to speed away, instead crashing backwards through the fence.

He was dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

A passenger in his car who was taken away by ambulance “sustained several gunshot wounds” but is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A search for the suspects, who were driving a “dark colored sedan” according to police at the scene, is underway.

“Anyone with information if they could call CrimeStoppers anonymously, that would be appreciated,” said St. Louis police spokesman Captain Michael Sack. “Right now detectives are doing their investigation and conducting an area canvass.”

That number for CrimeStoppers is 1 (866) 371-TIPS. That’s 1 (866) 371-8477.