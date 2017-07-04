KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Illinois Senate Approves Budget, Income Tax Hike

July 4, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Rauner, budget, Illinois, Illinois Senate, impasse, Mike Madigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP/KMOX) — The Illinois Senate has OK’d an annual spending plan of $36 billion following a critical vote to raise the income tax rate.

The Senate is controlled by Democrats. It voted 39-14 on the budget, approving the same measure that passed in the House on Sunday. The Senate earlier voted to pass a measure that would increase income taxes by $5 billion to begin digging out of a multibillion-dollar deficit.

Rauner has pledged to veto the tax increase because he’s convinced Democrats won’t send him the “structural” changes he insists will boost business and provide property tax relief.

