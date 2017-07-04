Silver Alert Issued For Missing St. Clair County Woman

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since late Monday night.

Sheriff Richard Watson says Virginia Arbogast was last seen at a family gathering on Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville around 10 pm Monday, July 3rd.

She was believed to be en route to Lebanon Illinois but it appears she never arrived.

The Silver Alert went out when Arbogast failed to show up for another family function on Tuesday.

Though she has no known medical condition, Arbogast is considered to be in danger and her family tells police that it’s highly unusual for her whereabouts to not be known.

Virginia Arbogast is a white female standing 5’2″ and weighing approximately 150 lbs., with gray hair and a medium build.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a blue flower shirt and glasses.

She was driving a red Chevrolet Cobalt sedan with Illinois tags — N996 623.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 277-3500, or their local police department.