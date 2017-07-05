4 Firefighters Hurt Responding to Over 100 Calls for Fireworks Fires

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Fire Chief is calling for tougher laws against fireworks after a wave of fires overnight blamed on bottle rockets and other illegal fireworks.

Four firefighters were hurt responding to more than 100 calls for fireworks fires, including six house fires that damaged other nearby homes.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says something has to be done about.

“Somehow, limiting the sale of these fireworks needs to be looked at,” he says. “At some point, we got to come to our senses and say enough is enough, and this is a dangerous product, and every year we accept the inevitable that we’re putting people in the hospital because of these things.

Most of the fires — more than 60 of them — were in dumpsters, as people tossed fireworks in to hear the loud boom and it caught fire.

Three of the four firefigters were released after treatement for burns. A fourth suffering over-exertion is still hospitalized in serious condition.

