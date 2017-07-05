ATF: Parts of Illegal Fireworks Found After House Explodes

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) – The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says its investigators found components of illegal fireworks in the debris of a St. Joseph home that exploded July 4.

ATF spokesman John Ham says the evidence will be sent to an explosives laboratory for further evaluation.

St. Joseph police Capt. Jeff Wilson says a 53-year-old male was taken into custody after the explosion.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports several neighbors called 911 Tuesday morning after hearing a large explosion at the home.

Wilson said that two males and one female were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The house walls were blown out and the roof collapsed into the structure.

