Charges Filed Against East St. Louis Man in Riverfront Shooting

July 5, 2017 6:39 PM
Filed Under: charges, fatal, Lenor K. Sullivan Boulevard, police, riverfront, shooting, Tyler Deboise

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charges have been filed against one of the men police say was involved in another man’s shooting death on Lenor K. Sullivan Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

tyler deboise slmpdrev Charges Filed Against East St. Louis Man in Riverfront Shooting

Tyler Deboise (Courtesy of the SLMPD)

Police say 18-year-old Tyler Deboise of East St. Louis shot and killed Ivory Newbern of East St. Louis – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deboise was shot in the leg, treated and released into police custody. He faces first degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

A second suspect was shot in the head and is currently in critical condition.

Four other people were in the car being shot at, they weren’t injured. A third shooting suspect is still at large. Police say the alleged shooters and victims know each other.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen