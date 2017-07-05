Charges Filed Against East St. Louis Man in Riverfront Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charges have been filed against one of the men police say was involved in another man’s shooting death on Lenor K. Sullivan Boulevard early Wednesday morning.
Police say 18-year-old Tyler Deboise of East St. Louis shot and killed Ivory Newbern of East St. Louis – he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deboise was shot in the leg, treated and released into police custody. He faces first degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges.
A second suspect was shot in the head and is currently in critical condition.
Four other people were in the car being shot at, they weren’t injured. A third shooting suspect is still at large. Police say the alleged shooters and victims know each other.