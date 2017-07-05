Jay Ashcroft Explains Why he will Cooperate with Voter Fraud Investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants to set the record straight about why he’s handing over information on voters to President Trump’s vote fraud commission. 44 states are saying they won’t comply; Missouri is one of one three saying it will.

Ashcroft sparred with CNN’s Chris Cuomo this morning.

“We have far more than just one instance… We’ve had multiple cases just in the six months that I’ve been the Secretary of State here, and I’d be happy to go through those with you,” Ashcroft responded when questioned on cases of voter fraud in Missouri.

He was asked about a lack of evidence for the President’s claim that 3 million people voted illegally.

“Why don’t we do this well and put this to rest? If we have a problem with it, or we don’t, let’s find out if we have a problem, let’s work to solve it, and if we don’t let’s move on to other problems,” he says.

Ashcroft says that he will not give social security numbers to the commission, but Missouri residents’ names, voting histories and locations will be handed over. Mississippi’s Republican Secretary of State said that those who want this information can “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico,”.