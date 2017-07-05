Joey Chestnut Wins 10th Annual Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Over the holiday weekend, the man known as “Jaws” scarfed two more hot dogs than the 70 he ate last year.
Competitive eater, Joey Chestnut took the trophy at the Famous International Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest at Coney Island, taking down 72 hotdogs in 10 minutes!
According to the Hot Dog & Sausage Council, Chestnut ate more than an average American will eat — in one year.
Carmen Cincotti finished with 62 hot dogs and buns, while Matt “Megatoad” Stonie — who beat Chestnut in 2015 — trailed far behind in third with 48 hot dogs and buns.
KMOX’s Mark Reardon had the chance to catch up with Chestnut in 2015. Watch the full interview below: