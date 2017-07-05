Local Non Profit Targets Suspensions in St. Louis Schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Preparing for the upcoming school year, A Red Circle is putting the finishing touches on plans to roll out a new child education advocacy coalition in five north St. Louis county districts: Normandy, Riverview, Ferguson/Florissant, Hazelwood and Jennings. Red Circle founder Erica Williams says there are three components. First, working with pre-k through 3rd graders to lower the rate of suspension by finding the underlying cause.

“What they need as far as resources, if maybe a kid is coming to school hungry, or needs clean clothes, or is stressed because a parent is incarcerated. What ever is causing that child to act out, to be aggressive and want to fight, we want to work on those issues,” she says.

They’ll also have “parent cafes”.

“It’s going to be a safe place for parents of low-income families or parents that work odd hours or who don’t necessarily have the same type of networks that a soccer mom or a sports mom would have,” Williams says.

The third component is working with law enforcement and policy-makers to get better equity/funding in north county school districts. A Red Circle is looking for volunteers and donations. Find out more at aredcircle.org or call 314-522-2021.

