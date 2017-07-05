KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Metrolink Station Hopes for New Neighbors

July 5, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: business, conference, MetroLink, North Hanley, retail, Space, station

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If all goes as planned, the North Hanley Metrolink train station will be getting some new neighbors within the next couple of years.

Enrique Flores with University Square Community Development is working with Metro transit, UMSL, and other stakeholders to attract proposals by August 15th.

“Restaurants, bars, retail; We know from working with our community members here that there’s a big need for conference space in north county, and this is the site where it could all happen,” he says,

Flores says the 30-acre site is positioned perfectly to take advantage of a growing workforce of 62 thousand jobs.

He’s hopeful a groundbreaking can take place in about 18 months.

