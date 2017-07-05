Plans Scrapped for Delmar/Skinker Ferris Wheel

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Plans for a large Ferris Wheel at Delmar and Skinker are off the table.

Brandon Sterling, executive director of the Skinker-DeBaliviere Community Council, says the attraction wouldn’t be a good fit — even though it’s in the heart of an arts and entertainment district.

“We do believe that to build a sustainable neighborhood, there needs to be a careful balance between the entertainment district and the people that live in Skinker-DeBaliviere and, for that matter, the people that live north of Delmar in West End,” Sterling tells KMOX.

“Once you say yes to a Ferris Wheel, you not only change the composition of the neighbors who live directly around it, but you may also set an unhealthy precedent for what comes after. You know, once you say ‘yes’ to a Ferris Wheel, what can you say ‘no’ to?”

Sangita Capital Partners planned a 120-foot Ferris Wheel with enclosed, climate controlled gondolas — but scrapped it when much of the neighborhood opposed it, citing noise, traffic and lighting concerns.

