Project HURT Offers Support to Injured Officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While accepting a community award recently, injured St. Louis police officer Tom Lake talked about a newly-formed support group for others like himself.

“It’s called Project HURT, where we as hurt officers are trying to get other officers that are injured in the line of duty back to being whole again,” he says.

HURT stands for “Heal, Uplift, Restore and Transition”, and inaugural members include a host of local police officers who’ve been in the news the past couple of years — like Mike Flamion of Ballwin, Craig Tudor of Hazelwood, and Charles Lowe with the St. Louis city PD.

Kelli Lowe got the idea for Project HURT to help others like her husband Charles, a St. Louis city police sergeant randomly shot and wounded while sitting in his car two years ago.

“After he was ambushed, there is no group, no real support group for injured officers, or officers who get injured and then have to return to work,” she says.

She says it’s a bit like group therapy for a very exclusive club, that nobody wants to belong to.

“I think on a deeper level we all want to be able to not have violence and not have violent communities, and who better to talk about that than an officer who has gone through that,” she says.

The group’s first public event happens this Saturday July 8th, which they’ve designated as “Mike Flamion is Alive Day” on the one-year anniversary of his being injured.

