Ashcroft Defends Decision to Turn Over State Voter Information

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is defending his decision to turn over state voter information to President Donald Trump’s commission investigating possible voter fraud.

Ashcroft says the Voter Fraud Commission only wants information that is public, not private. He adds the information includes a voter’s name, elections voted in, and what congressional district they live in.

“This is data that is regularly given out,” Ashcroft says. “The very same politicians that are decrying it, have requested it and used it. It’s been given out by the Secretary of State’s office over a 1,000 times in the last 10 years.”

Ashcroft says they only want to know if you voted, not how you voted.

About 16 states and Washington D.C. are refusing to go along with the commission’s requests. KMOX’s Kevin Killeen asked why states are refusing.

“I think if you actually look at what the other states are saying. They’re saying that they’re going to provide their public information. So in the end analysis, you’re going to see that the vast majority of states actually comply with this.”

