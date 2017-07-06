KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Attorney Brendan Kelly Announces Run for Congress

July 6, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Attorney Brendan Kelly, Congress, politics, run

ST. CLAIR, ILL. (KMOX) – Congressman Mike Bost will have a new challenger for his seat in the 2018 election. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly announced on Twitter last night he is running for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District.

Kelly told the Belleville News-Democrat he feels this is his duty.

“You an feel it. You can feel it in your gut, you can feel it in your heart that things are deeply, deeply wrong. Frankly, they probably have been wrong for a long time now,” he says.

The 41-year-old Democrat will try and unseat Republican Mike Bost in the November 2018 election.

