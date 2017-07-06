Budweiser Releases New Packaging for 12 Local Breweries

July 6, 2017 6:42 PM
ST. LOUIS (NEWS RELEASE) – Starting Thursday, 11 states will see their names on Budweiser bottles and cans as part of the brand’s latest evolution of its iconic summer packaging.

(Courtesy of Budweiser)

It’s new state packaging pays tribute to the 12 breweries that produces the beer. The packaging will be specific to California (featuring two Budweiser breweries), Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

“Our new state bottles and cans celebrate the homes of our breweries and the communities that support them,” said Ricardo Marques, Budweiser Vice President. “Since 1876, Budweiser has been proudly brewed across America, and this summer, we’re inviting local consumers to raise a cold one with us.”

The bottles will replace “Budweiser” and the “AB” initials to represent the state. They will also swap “King of Beers” to include the state motto and “Anheuser-Busch Inc.” will be placed with the state nick name.

The new bottles will be available Thursday through the end of September.

Budweiser’s newest look celebrates the local states Budweiser and its breweries call home.

