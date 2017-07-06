Budweiser Unveils New State Packaging

ST. LOUIS (NEWS RELEASE) – Starting Thursday, 11 states will see their names on Budweiser bottles and cans as part of the brand’s latest evolution of its iconic summer packaging.

The new packaging pays tribute to the 12 breweries that produce the beer. It will be specific to California (featuring two Budweiser breweries), Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

“Our new state bottles and cans celebrate the homes of our breweries and the communities that support them,” said Ricardo Marques, Budweiser Vice President. “Since 1876, Budweiser has been proudly brewed across America, and this summer, we’re inviting local consumers to raise a cold one with us.”

Each will feature custom copy changes as inspired by each local backdrop, including:

· “Budweiser” on cans and bottles being replaced with each state name

· The center medallion “AB” monogram updated with state initials

· “King of Beers” swapped to include each individual state motto

· “Anheuser-Busch Inc.” replaced with each state nickname

The new bottles and cans will be available July through the end of September.

Budweiser’s newest look celebrates the local states Budweiser and its breweries call home.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook