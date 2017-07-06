DEVELOPING: Illinois Capitol on Lockdown for Hazmat Situation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) – (UPDATED 2:54 p.m.) Tensions are high at the Illinois capitol building ahead of a House budget vote after the building was locked down for a hazmat situation, KMOX’s Alex Degman reports.

The vote is on whether to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of budget/income tax hike.

Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs told the State Journal-Register the building was put on lockdown after a woman threw a powdery substance at the governor’s office.

Dozens of children "shelter in place" as #illinois Capitol lockdown continues — will likely be at least 315 before bldg reopens @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/AbSl7wGRF9 — Alex Degman (@AlexDegmanKMOX) July 6, 2017

Degman reports from the scene that no one is being allowed in the building, and no one is being allowed out.

Because of the lock-down, the vote has been delayed. The House session was supposed to start at 1:30 p.m.

Hazmat crews are on the scene. An announcement was made inside the House chambers where lawmakers and reporters are gathered to instruct people not to enter or exit the building.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees Capitol security, said one person was taken into custody Thursday, the Associated Press reports. He did not have further details.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook