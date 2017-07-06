Google Debuts New Job Search Functions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Google has rolled out a new function aimed at helping people find jobs. Google’s Susan Cadrecha says it allows people to really drill down to what they’re really interested in, thanks to a variety of filters. She says there are millions of jobs out there.
“Number two is actually construction jobs as the most searched, number three is pharmacist jobs in St. Louis, number four, carpentry jobs, and then number five is actually police officer jobs,” she says.
Government jobs came in at the number one most searched in the St. Louis area.