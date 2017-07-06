Governor Greitens Signs Blue Alert Law

Kevin Killeen @KMOXKilleen July 6, 2017 3:56 PM

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–With two police officers wounded in the line of duty looking on, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed a bill to protect police.

The legislation will create a “Blue Alert” system, similar to Amber Alerts, to spread the word quickly when a suspect is sought in connection with an attack on police. 009 Governor Greitens Signs Blue Alert Law

The plan will also toughen the penalty for assaulting law enforcement officers.

“If you hurt or attack a law enforcement officer in the state of Missouri,” Greitens said, “We’re going to bring you to justice. You’re going to go to prison, and you’re not comming out for a long time.”

Ballwin Officer Mike Flamion, who was paralyzed in a traffic stop shooting a year ago, was on hand.

004 Governor Greitens Signs Blue Alert Law

Ballwin Officer Mike Flamion and his wife Sara, on hand for the bill signing.

“I think it will be great that we can get information out in real time,” Flamion said, “hopefully, when things like this happen, we can get everybody apprehended quicker. ”

St. Louis Police Sgt. Tom Lake was also present for the bill signing. Lake was shot in the face while riding in his patrol car in south St. Louis in November of 2016.

“It also helps our citizens to know there’s a dangerous person out there, and they can help us find who we’re looking for,” Lake said.

