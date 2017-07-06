Ill. House Moves to Override Budget Veto

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois House convenes this afternoon in an attempt to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of a proposed full-year budget and coinciding income tax increase.
Bond houses took notice of budget progress and said they’d hold off on downgrading Illinois to junk status, but Rauner doesn’t seem concerned about what they think.
“Speaker Madigan and his subordinates should not be working for Wall Street or credit agencies, they should be working for the people of Illinois,” he says.
Rauner says he’ll do “everything possible” to persuade House lawmakers to see things his way. That includes 15 House Republicans who broke ranks and voted in favor of the measure last weekend.