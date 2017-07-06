KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Illinois Board to Vote on Vote Fraud Cooperation

July 6, 2017 7:33 AM
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – An Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman says the board will decide next month whether to provide some information about voters to President Trump’s voting commission.

But Ken Menzel says that state law prohibits certain information from being released, such as voters’ Social Security and driver’s license numbers.

The commission, which was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, has asked every state for voter information. 44 states have refused, but Missouri has agreed.

