Inside Pitch: One of Baseball’s Greatest Minds Tells Us What He Was Thinking

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You hear about players who spend hours in the “video room” reviewing at bats and trying to learn from mistakes or copy successes. But how do players like St. Louis Cardinals catcher put that information to use?

Yadi showed us how.

On this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch, former Cards pitcher Kyle McClellan takes Molina back to July 22, 2015, when St. Louis faced the Chicago White Sox. In the top of the eight, with two outs, the Cards down by two and the bases loaded, Molina would triple off one of the best closers in the league, David Robertson.

Molina explains how he stayed patient, looked for his pitch and didn’t get caught chasing the pitches that Robertson wanted him to. Sometimes you get a little bit of help from the umpire, but Molina talks about what things stayed the same and what changed between each pitch.

