Missouri Gov. Greitens Expands Call for Abortion Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is expanding his call for lawmakers to pass abortion legislation during a special summer session.
His broadened call Wednesday covers additional provisions that he didn’t explicitly include in his original call. Changes include asking lawmakers to make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without sirens or lights. He had previously called for a ban, but didn’t spell out that he wants it to be an offense.
Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden says the goal is to ensure additions made to a draft bill by House lawmakers fall under the governor’s call and could survive potential legal challenges.
Senate leaders say the chamber likely won’t take up the bill until at least the week of July 24.
