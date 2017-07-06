New Vehicle Top Safety Picks Announced

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ranks the Lincoln Continental, the Mercedes Benz E-Class and the Toyota Avalon as tops in the ranking of six large cars. Chief Research Officer David Zuby explains what the test rates.
“Top Safety Pick Plus Award recognizes vehicles with state-of-the-art safety. They earn good ratings in all five of our crash worthiness tests, they’re available with a front crash prevention system rated ‘superior’ or ‘advanced’, and they come with good or acceptable headlight systems,” Zuby says.
Three other cars were tested in the group but failed, including the Tesla model S, Chevrolet Impala and Ford Taurus.