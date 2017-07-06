KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

New Vehicle Top Safety Picks Announced

July 6, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: cars, safety, Top Safety Pick Plus Award

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ranks the Lincoln Continental, the Mercedes Benz E-Class and the Toyota Avalon as tops in the ranking of six large cars. Chief Research Officer David Zuby explains what the test rates.

Chief Research Officer David Zuby explains what the test rates.

“Top Safety Pick Plus Award recognizes vehicles with state-of-the-art safety. They earn good ratings in all five of our crash worthiness tests, they’re available with a front crash prevention system rated ‘superior’ or ‘advanced’, and they come with good or acceptable headlight systems,” Zuby says.

Three other cars were tested in the group but failed, including the Tesla model S, Chevrolet Impala and Ford Taurus.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen